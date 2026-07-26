Why rural India is still waiting for fintech credit revolution

Despite India emerging as the world's third-largest fintech ecosystem and rapidly expanding its digital public infrastructure, rural adoption of fintech credit remains negligible. Less than 2% of rural households reported borrowing from fintech entities, according to a study by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).

The findings in the report, Rural Credit Market Conditions in India (A Study Based on an All-India Survey of Rural Households), released in June 2026, underscore the gap between the country's digital finance ambitions and actual credit penetration in rural India.

The report noted that while Indian banks have significantly expanded digital banking infrastructure and the government has built robust digital public infrastructure (DPI), the expected breakthrough in last-mile financial inclusion through fintech-led credit has yet to materialize.

Instead, rural households reported greater awareness and usage of digital services offered through Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) functioning as Common Service Centres (CSCs) than newer digital lending initiatives such as Mobile Instant Credit (MIC), pre-sanctioned UPI credit lines and the Unified Lending Interface (ULI). The findings suggest that trusted local institutions continue to play a far greater role in rural financial services than technology-driven digital lending platforms.

“Nearly 80% of the population is dispersed across rural and semi-urban areas, where building financial infrastructure is often not commercially viable. At the same time, around 80 crore people receive free foodgrains under the government's welfare programme, limiting their disposable income and reducing average ticket size. As a result, fintech companies find it difficult to build sustainable business models in these markets, which explains the relatively low penetration of digital financial services,"said Amit Narang, founder, Paymart India (P) Ltd, a fintech startup specializing in financial inclusion and virtual ATM services (VATM).

Queries sent to the ministries of finance and rural development, Nabard, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) on Thursday remained unanswered till press time.

Last year in August, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking at the Digital Payments Awards 2025 organized by the Department of Financial Services under the ministry of finance, said India’s fintech market is projected to grow to over $400 billion by 2028-29, reflecting an expected annual growth rate of more than 30%.

India Brand Equity Foundation, under the ministry of commerce and industry, similarly highlights the presence of over 14,500 fintech firms and the sector’s shift toward a digital-first model across banking, insurance, and wealth management.

According to the Census 2011, there were around 6.4–6.5 lakh villages in total, of which roughly 5.97 lakh were inhabited. Rural areas continue to house the majority of the country’s population. In the 2011 Census, about 68.8% of Indians (over 833 million people) lived in rural areas.

RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra, in his keynote address at the Global Fintech Fest, Mumbai, on 8 October 2025, said “Complimenting these three layers of DPI, we have a vibrant FinTech ecosystem. The foundation of DPI allows FinTechs to set up quickly, scale rapidly, and deliver targeted solutions to not only address current but also future challenges. India is today home to over 10,000 FinTech companies, with cumulative investments exceeding USD 40 billion over the past decade."