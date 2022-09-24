‘Desperation at border’: Why are Russians fleeing country after Vladimir Putin’s address?2 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 05:07 PM IST
- Russians are fleeing their country soon after Vladimir Putin addressed the nation. Here's why
Hundreds of Russians have gathered at the borders of Russia, scrambling to make it across the border. One-way tickets out of Russia are all sold out even though the flights were rocketing in price. The exodus of Russians began after President Vladimir Putin announced a military call-up of 300,000 reservists as Moscow seeks to replenish depleted Russian forces, triggering fear that they would be forced to participate in Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.