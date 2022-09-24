Hundreds of Russians have gathered at the borders of Russia, scrambling to make it across the border. One-way tickets out of Russia are all sold out even though the flights were rocketing in price. The exodus of Russians began after President Vladimir Putin announced a military call-up of 300,000 reservists as Moscow seeks to replenish depleted Russian forces, triggering fear that they would be forced to participate in Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

