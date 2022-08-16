Why should service charges be recovered from consumers as add'l levy, asks HC2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 03:29 PM IST
The Delhi high court asked on Tuesday why should service charges be recovered from consumers as additional or separate levy
The Delhi High Court asked why restaurants should recover service charges from their customers as an “additional" and “separate levy". A high court bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said that the consumers perceive service charges as a government levy.