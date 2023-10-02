Why Sofia Coppola and Her Dad Finally Joined Instagram
SummaryThe filmmaker talks about her morning muesli, playing pickleball with Jacob Elordi and her new film, ‘Priscilla.’
It’s well known that Sofia Coppola is part of a filmmaking dynasty. Director Francis Ford Coppola is her father; actors Jason Schwartzman and Nicolas Cage are her cousins; and her aunt Talia Shire starred in both the Godfather trilogy and the Rocky series. Since Coppola directed her first movie, the 1999 adaptation of Jeffrey Eugenides’s The Virgin Suicides, she has carved out her own space in cinema. Her atmospheric films, often set in storied locations from Versailles to the Chateau Marmont, explore themes like girlhood, growing up and loneliness.