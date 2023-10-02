Why Sofia Coppola and Her Dad Finally Joined Instagram

What time do you get up on Mondays, and what’s the first thing you do after waking up?I wake up at 7 on Monday, and I go downstairs and make Yorkshire Gold tea and let my dog out, and then I make breakfast for my younger daughter, who leaves at 8. I don’t like to wake up early, but having kids, I have to. In my life before kids, I could start the day at 10 or 11. Then my day starts. On Monday, I’ll take the golden retriever to the dog park when I have time, and then I come home and sit at my desk.