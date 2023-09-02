Why Some Seats at Elite Colleges Only Go to Prep School Students
The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 02 Sep 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Summary
- Racial preferences are banned, but ‘aristocratic’ sports recruits feed pipeline between private schools and Ivy League
This summer, Cornell University’s squash coach, David Palmer, is tracking 200 of the best high-school juniors. Over the next 10 months, he will begin to decide which six to recruit, paving their path for admission to one of the most selective universities in the country.
