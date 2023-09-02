Why Some Seats at Elite Colleges Only Go to Prep School Students

This summer, Cornell University’s squash coach, David Palmer, is tracking 200 of the best high-school juniors. Over the next 10 months, he will begin to decide which six to recruit, paving their path for admission to one of the most selective universities in the country.

Most, if not all, will probably come from private high schools. Across the Ivy League, nearly 90% of the players on squash rosters who went to high school in the U.S. attended institutions with fees that start at around $30,000, according to a Wall Street Journal tally taken from rosters on university websites.

About two-thirds of athletes on Ivy League rosters in so-called aristocratic sports such as crew and lacrosse who attended U.S. high schools are filled by graduates of these pricey private institutions, which have robust traditions in these sports going back generations. By contrast, a smaller percentage of public schools offer these sports, putting less-affluent students at a disadvantage when competing for spots at the most selective colleges.

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s June decision to ban race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions, there is increasing pushback against built-in advantages for applicants from families that are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. These include legacy and donor preference, higher nonacademic ratings that often accompany private school enrollment, and seats reserved for athletes.

The U.S. Education Department opened an investigation into Harvard University’s use of donor and legacy admissions preferences, about a month after the Supreme Court ruled the school’s use of race-conscious preferences to be unconstitutional.

Palmer, the Cornell coach, said he recruits from a range of schools, including public and international. He said he doesn’t seek out private-school athletes.

“The majority of the best players are coming from the Northeast, where there are lots of private schools and prep schools that have squash programs," he said.

Among the seven Ivy League schools with varsity squash teams, all are dominated by private-school graduates, including 18 out of 20 men and women who were educated in the U.S. on the Dartmouth and Yale rosters. Public-school players typically come from some of the wealthiest districts in the country, the team rosters show.

Among the approximately 190 high-school squash teams to compete in the U.S. nationals, about 40 were public, according to the U.S. Squash Association.

Criticism of the elitist nature of these sports comes as Americans are losing confidence in higher education and pressing ever harder to get into brand-name schools. As college entrance exams such as the SAT lose favor and admission rates decrease, questions about how to define merit and untangle it from opportunity born of affluence are on the rise.

“In many ways, schools are offering opportunities that replicate societal privileges," said Sarah Hinger, senior staff attorney in the Racial Justice Program at the American Civil Liberties Union. “There is a type of formal and informal discrimination that our country has allowed that has been shaped by access and participation."

Country-club sports aside, the wealthiest Americans already enjoy disproportionate access to elite colleges. At Ivy League schools, one in six students has parents in the top 1% of the income distribution, according to a research study released by Harvard economists in July.

Among all high-school students in the U.S., 8.5% attend private high schools, according to federal data. Among the eight Ivy League schools, the percentage of students who graduate from a private high school is about four to five times that.

At Harvard, 37% of the class of 2025 attended private schools, while at Princeton, the share is 40%, with Brown at 41%, and Dartmouth, 44%, according to the schools’ websites or surveys taken by student newspapers. Between 10% and 30% of Ivy League undergraduates are international, many of whom attended private high schools.

The upshot: Only about half of the some 17,000 spots in first-year Ivy League classes are filled by those among the approximately 3.4 million public high-school graduates in the U.S. each year. The rest mostly go to students who attend private or international high schools.

Among the 50 schools that sent the most students to Harvard between 2015 and 2020, 35 were private, according to PolarisList.com, a website that tracks the high schools from which students who enrolled at elite colleges graduated.

Sports compound that advantage. Harvard has 42 Division I intercollegiate sports teams, more than any other college in the country, according to the school’s website. Recruited athletes have to meet regular admission standards but have a much better shot at acceptance. Over 80% of coach-recruited athletes are admitted to Harvard, according to discovery information shared during the Harvard affirmative-action trial. The overall admit rate was less than 5%.

Since 2001, nearly 85% of the players on the men’s and women’s Cornell varsity squash roster who attended high school in the U.S. graduated from one of a few dozen private Northeastern high schools, such as Groton, Collegiate, Noble and Greenough—all are schools where tuition hovers around $50,000 a year.

Over the past 19 seasons, fewer than five of the players on Princeton’s women’s squash team who went to high school in the U.S. graduated from a public school.

“The university admits students who have the exceptional academic ability necessary to benefit fully from a Princeton education and we believe will use that education to make a difference in the world," the school said in an emailed comment about its practice of recruiting squash players almost entirely from private high schools. “That applies to Princeton’s athletes just as it does our musicians, our chemists and all members of the student body. Each contributes to the fabric of our community."

Americans generally consider sports to be one of the last bastions of meritocracy. Players have equal opportunity to compete on the same field with the same rules. The reality is quite different, said Rick Eckstein, a sociologist at Villanova University who has studied youth sports in America.

Parents spend about $19 billion a year on youth sports programs, travel teams and specialized coaches, he said. The investment creates a steep hierarchy with a disproportionate number of players from wealthy families at the top.

“Sports has this aura that it’s the antidote to inequality, that it’s a level playing field, it’s just about talent, it’s just about skill and you get judged by how good you are," Eckstein said. “That’s not the case. Some people don’t have the ability to even get to the place where they’re judged. They can’t get through the door."

The opportunity to earn a recruited spot on the squash team roster at an elite college is officially available to players of any background, but in practice, opportunity is limited. To excel, players are generally introduced to the game by age 10 or 11 and start competing by about 13. To advance up the rankings, they need to travel to tournaments.

The squash rosters at Ivy League schools read like a who’s who of private prep schools. For example, 10 of the 11 women on Dartmouth’s team this year graduated from private high schools, including the Hotchkiss School, Phillips Academy and Grace Church High School. Total cost to attend each is around $60,000.

Not all students pay the full price, and private schools offer some scholarships.

Greg Zaff played collegiate squash at Williams College before playing professionally. In 1996, he started SquashBusters to help children from less-wealthy families get into the sport and excel in school.

Since then, he said, a few similar programs have popped up, and several thousand inner-city students across the country have moved through these “urban squash education programs," which pair academic support with the game.

Still, few of those players have managed to crack the upper echelons of the sport and become recruited squash players for top schools.

“By and large, our kids do not get as good as privileged kids in the sport of squash, because they play less. And they travel less, and they spend less concentrated time on the sport," he said. “We’re running a youth program with the largest focus on educational outcomes, not hiring private coaches who spend hours practicing."