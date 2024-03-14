Why That Hot Biotech IPO Could Be a Winner

That might be a sign that conditions are ideal for investing in new biotech offerings. Historically, long-term returns are better when the industry is recovering but not yet sizzling, according to an analysis by University of Florida finance professor Jay Ritter going back to 1983. While there are exceptions, and single-stock performances can skew numbers heavily in any given year, the first-day move, which serves to highlight enthusiasm in the sector, seems to be predictive of long-term performance. When initial demand for IPOs is sky-high and stocks surge on the first day of trading, they tend to perform poorly in subsequent years. When demand is more muted, IPOs tend to do better.