(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Turns out that despite much evidence to the contrary, governments that commit atrocities are sometimes held to account for their crimes.

The International Court of Justice on Thursday found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya, in a landmark judgment that will reverberate far beyond the country’s borders. It is the first time the UN’s top legal body has held a state responsible for the crime, and the findings will be dissected line-by-line regarding what it could mean for other proceedings, such as South Africa’s 2023 case before the court that accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza — an allegation Israel rejects.

The judgment detailed the military’s horrific crimes against the mostly Muslim minority, from coordinated hate speech, widespread killings, mass-scale gang rapes, forcible displacement, systemic burning of villages, the separation of children from their families, and the imposition of measures to prevent births within the group. It will no doubt lend considerable support to moves aimed at preventing ongoing violations and to secure reparations for victims.

The finding should compel countries to reassess their business dealings and other ties with Myanmar, rather than working toward rehabilitating the state within bodies such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. As the International Crisis Group noted, governments that roll out the red carpet for Myanmar’s leader, Min Aung Hlaing, will now be welcoming the head of a state found responsible for genocide.

It has been nine years since the Myanmar military killed at least 10,000 from its Rohingya population, and forced more than 700,000 across the border into Bangladesh. And seven years since the tiny West African nation of Gambia brought the case against Myanmar to the court, accusing it of violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention(1).

Myanmar has argued that its actions were a counterterrorism response to attacks by Rohingya militants, without genocidal intent. Min Aung Hlaing, the coup leader who has restyled himself as a civilian president, was in charge of the military when it committed these atrocities. He is currently waging a campaign for legitimacy across Asia and is even courting the US with the promise of new critical mineral supply chains. Along with insisting that he make progress on ending the country’s years-long civil war, nations should also work to ensure the military-backed government complies with this ruling.

It’s easy to despair about the slow pace of these legal cases, the lack of enforcement mechanisms and the impossibly high bar that is set for proving the worst of all crimes. Yet it is rightly difficult to prove intention to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group. Individuals have been found guilty of genocide, as the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda demonstrated. In 2007, the court held that Bosnian Serb forces had committed genocide at Srebrenica when they executed 7,000 to 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys. But it stopped short of holding Serbia itself responsible for committing genocide, finding instead that the state had failed in its obligation to prevent it.

Many will be tempted to see this as a case between two nations of little geopolitical importance. That would be a mistake. For European countries, this has not been a distant legal dispute. Belgium and 10 other states including the UK, France, Germany and the Netherlands have intervened, signaling the judgment matters well beyond Myanmar, as former International Criminal Court judge Christine Van den Wyngaert has noted. They are all parties to the Genocide Convention, so have an interest in how the crime is proven and interpreted.

If Myanmar refuses to implement the judgment, Gambia could bring the matter before the United Nations Security Council. But any action there could be vetoed by a permanent member — a significant obstacle given China and Russia’s support for Myanmar. Both nations have been critical to the regime’s survival. Moscow supplies much of the military equipment used in the bruising civil war, while Beijing has played both sides of that conflict, alternately pressuring and supporting both the armed rebel groups and the junta when it suits its purposes.

There are also other avenues for the Rohingya to pursue justice. As recently as September, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, reiterated his calls for a full referral of the Myanmar situation to the ICC by the Security Council. Separate efforts are also underway to pursue accountability through domestic courts in other countries.

Whatever its international repercussions, the case has far more immediate stakes for the 1.2 million Rohingya living as refugees in Bangladesh and those trapped across the border in Myanmar’s civil war. Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya activist and complainant in a separate case against Min Aung Hlaing filed with Indonesia’s attorney general’s office in April, captured both the significance — and the limits — of a favorable ruling this week: “A finding that Myanmar violated the convention would be a historic step towards accountability. But it would not, by itself, return us home, restore our citizenship, recognize our ethnic identity or dismantle the systems that made genocide possible.”

This case has already had a significant impact on international law. It has clarified who can enforce the Genocide Convention and demonstrated the importance of provisional measures — like requiring Myanmar to prevent further genocidal acts against Rohingya and restrain its military during the litigation. This judgement offers some hope that their persecution will one day end, while shaping how current and future cases involving the gravest atrocities are pursued. That is no small thing.

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(1) The Genocide Convention is an international treaty that defines genocide and obliges states to prevent and punish it.

This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Ruth Pollard is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asia politics and policy. She previously covered South and Southeast Asia on the Bloomberg government team and was Middle East Correspondent for the Sydney Morning Herald.

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