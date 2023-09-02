Why Thomas Jefferson Crops Up in Trump’s Arguments Over Fake Electors and Jan. 6
The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 02 Sep 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Summary
- There are comparisons with the predicament of Mike Pence, but they only go so far
In 1801, after the young nation’s fourth election, Vice President Thomas Jefferson faced a choice in his constitutional role to certify the results: He could reject Georgia’s tally because the paperwork was defective—or he could accept the defective paperwork and set himself up for victory.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less