Why Treasury Yields Are Rising Despite Rate-Cut Expectations

The Federal Reserve keeps promising interest-rate cuts. Treasury yields, a key driver of mortgage rates and other borrowing costs, keep rising anyway.

As of Monday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 4.252%, according to Tradeweb, up from 3.860% at the end of last year. As a result, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has also ticked higher, as has the cost of borrowing in the corporate-bond market.

The climb has surprised many on Wall Street, who had expected yields to fall, and frustrated Americans who have been waiting for mortgage rates to ease from two-decade highs. But it illustrates the nuances of how borrowing costs are determined in the U.S., and the continuing uncertainty over the path they might take.

Here’s what is moving Treasury yields, and why they might go up or down in the near future.

Behind the 10-year yield’s recent rise

Yields on Treasurys, which rise when bond prices fall, largely reflect what investors think the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate will average over the life of a bond. They in turn set a floor on mortgage rates and other types of fixed-rate debt.

Right now, the Fed’s short-term rate sits in a range between 5.25% and 5.5%, a 23-year high. Coming into 2024, investors expected the Fed to cut that rate six times this year, bringing it down to 3.75%—4%.

Then came a reality check.

Inflation readings for January and February came in firmer than expected, and economic growth has proved resilient, forcing investors to dial back their rate-cut bets. Now, traders expect rates to end the year between 4.25% and 4.5%.

The central bank itself is still signaling cuts. A survey of Fed officials last week showed that their median forecast is for three cuts this year, unchanged from December.

Treasury yields, however, have climbed as investor expectations have come more in line with the Fed’s projections.

Why Treasury yields could still go higher

President Biden said at his State of the Union speech earlier this month that mortgage rates will come down if inflation continues to fall, adding that “the Fed acknowledges that."

The reality is more complicated.

Even if the Fed cuts rates this year, Treasury yields could rise further. Investors would just need to keep scaling back bets on how much they think the Fed will cut in 2024 and beyond.

That wouldn’t be too difficult. Current yields still reflect bets that the Fed’s benchmark rate will drop roughly 2 percentage points over the next few years.

“Cuts will come, but it’s going to be later and there’s going to be fewer cuts this year," said Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at asset manager Payden & Rygel. “So that argues for a bit higher 10-year yields."

The Fed’s ultimate goal is to bring rates down to a level that would neither stimulate nor slow growth. But it is highly uncertain what that so-called neutral rate actually is.

Last week’s interest-rate projections showed that officials’ median forecast for where rates will settle in the “longer run" was 2.6%. That was the first time since mid-2019 that the forecast was even slightly above 2.5%, and some analysts expect it to keep drifting higher in future surveys.

The Fed could, of course, eventually lower rates back to prepandemic levels below 2.5%. But that is unlikely to happen over the next six months, Cleveland said, leaving investors to ponder a range of scenarios, including one in which the Fed hardly cuts rates in the coming years.

Why many expect yields to fall

Treasury yields remain below their peaks from last October, when the 10-year yield briefly climbed to a 16-year high of roughly 5%. At that point, data showed economic growth was accelerating and investors were still concerned that the Fed could keep raising rates.

Many investors believe that getting all the way back to 5% would be difficult.

Doing so would likely require signs of a significant reacceleration in economic growth or mounting concerns about the issuance of Treasurys needed to fund the federal budget deficit, said John Madziyire, head of Treasurys at Vanguard.

More likely, the upper limit for the 10-year yield is around 4.5%, he said. At the other end of the spectrum, Madziyire said he could see the yield falling as low as 3.5% if inflation resumes its downward trajectory, even absent a recession that would prompt aggressive rate cuts.

That is why Madziyire said his team would be happy to buy more Treasurys whenever the 10-year yield gets to about 4.35%, the top of its recent range.

Even if the Fed doesn’t cut rates, Treasurys can “only sell off so much unless you start pricing in hikes," he added.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com