Why had US halted arms supply to Ukraine? Was Donald Trump blindsided by Pete Hegseth? Is a depleted stockpile to blame?

The United States has been ‘forced’ to halt weapons transfers to Ukraine after depleting its Patriot missile stockpile to just 25% of what the Pentagon says is required to meet all military obligations. The alarming shortage, driven by extensive use in the Middle East and recent operations in Iran, prompted Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to temporarily freeze all new ammunition supply to Ukraine—without informing the White House beforehand?

The Pentagon grew increasingly worried that the reduced inventory could hamper future US military operations, according to Guardian report. As a result, Deputy Defence Secretary Stephen Feinberg authorised a pause in transfers while a review was conducted into current allocations of military assets.

Pete Hegseth’s ‘Hasty Decision’ to Halt Arms Supply to Ukraine? Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reportedly made the decision to suspend arms shipments to Ukraine without prior notification to the White House, according to CNN report.

The sudden move triggered internal confusion and left senior US administration figures scrambling to understand and explain the decision to both Congress and Ukrainian officials.

It marked the second such instance in 2025 that Pete Hegseth unilaterally halted weapons transfers to Kyiv, catching key national security personnel off-guard.

Notably, US Special Envoy to Ukraine, Ret. Gen. Keith Kellogg, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio—who also serves as President Trump’s national security adviser—were not informed in advance. They only became aware of the development through media reports.

When asked whether Pete Hegseth had consulted the White House, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The Pentagon conducted a review to ensure all support going to all foreign nations aligns with America’s interests.”

She added, “Trump has made the decision to continue providing defensive weapons to Ukraine to help stop the killing in this brutal war, which the Pentagon has said they are actively working on.” She emphasised, “The President has full confidence in the Secretary of Defense.”

Trump Reverses Course – Some Weapon Supply to Ukraine to Resume Despite the confusion, US President Donald Trump appeared to reverse parts of the arm supply freeze to Ukraine decision during a dinner meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

“We will send some more weapons,” Trump told reporters, although he did not clarify whether that would include Patriot missile systems.

Severe Depletion of US Arms Stockpile? The Donald Trump administration began reviewing the dwindling supplies of Patriot missiles and other armaments in February, 2025. The review accelerated after increased deployments of interceptors to support operations in the Middle East and Israel, particularly in response to Houthi attacks and the broader regional fallout following a US strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities last month, Guardian reported.

During that conflict, the US reportedly launched nearly 30 Patriot missiles to intercept retaliatory ballistic attacks from Iran aimed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. This further strained an already limited inventory.

Elbridge Colby, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, subsequently drafted a memo outlining conservation strategies for weapons systems. The document was submitted to Feinberg’s office as part of a broader recommendation to reassess priorities.