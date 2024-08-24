Why was Maharashtra Bandh over Badlapur sexual abuse cases called off?

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), called off the August 24 bandh call in Maharashtra over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls in Badlapur district, after the Bombay High Court (HC) highlighted that it will paralyse normal life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bombay HC also relied on its 2004 order which held that the enforcement of bandhs or strikes are “unconstitutional acts". The 2004 order had also stated that political parties, that gave a call for such bandhs or hartals (protests) would face legal action and compensate for any loss of life, property or livelihood.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply What did the Bombay High Court say on Maharashtra Bandh call by MVA? The high court bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar heard the two petitions challenging the Maharashtra Bandh call. The bench noted that huge losses would occur if political parties and individuals were not prevented from going forward with the bandh call. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court said, “Until further orders all concerned are restrained from proceeding with the call for bandh on August 24 and also on any other further date. We are, prima facie, convinced the call given by political parties is a call to observe bandh tomorrow in the entire state of Maharashtra, which means a call for cessation of all kinds of activities which will result in the life of the state coming to a halt, that may entail heavy loss to industrial activities, business activities, economic activities and other such activities."

The court noted that the Maharashtra Bandh would not only affect studies but also emergency services. “The bandh may lead to crippling the life of entire Maharashtra," the high court said.

What did the MVA say after HC ruling on Maharashtra Bandh? Even though the Opposition coalition withdrew the Maharashtra Bandh call, it emphasised that it does not agree with the high court ruling. The MVA said it will go ahead with peaceful demonstration across the state with black bands tied on the mouth of its leaders and workers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uddhav Thackeray said the courts should show similar promptness in punishing the accused in heinous crimes. “We don't agree with the court's order but its decision has to be respected. We will keep our mouths shut. The reason behind the bandh was different," Uddhav Thackeray asked.