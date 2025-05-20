Why Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir was promoted to Field Marshal rank

Days after conflict between India and Pakistan escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack, ending in a “bilateral understanding” between the two countries, the Pakistani government has promoted its Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to the official statement, General Asim Munir was elevated to the Field Marshal rank for his role in the India-Pakistan conflict.

With the promotion, Asim Munir has become the second top military officer in Pakistan's history to be elevated to the position.

The Pakistan government, in a statement, said, “The Government of Pakistan has approved the promotion of Gen Asim Munir (Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of Field Marshal...."

In recognition of his "outstanding" military leadership, the Cabinet approved the prime minister's proposal to promote Gen Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, the PMO statement said.

NOTE: His promotion comes over a week after the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) dialed his Indian counterpart on May 10 and during the talks, a “bilateral understanding” was reached to halt all military action after four days of intense hostilities.

WHAT ASIM MUNIR SAID? After his position was elevated, Asim Munir said, “This is not a personal achievement, but a tribute to the armed forces and the people of Pakistan.” He also thanked the president, prime minister and the Pakistani Cabinet.

General Munir, who headed both powerful spy agencies – the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Military Intelligence (MI) – assumed charge as the Army chief in November 2022. He succeeded General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired after two consecutive three-year terms.