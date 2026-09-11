Widespread rain likely across central, east, west India: IMD

Mumbai: Rainfall is expected to remain widespread across central, eastern and western parts of India over the next week, while northwest India is likely to see mostly isolated to scattered showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The forecast comes as the country’s cumulative rainfall for the monsoon season remains 15% below normal. India received 650.5 mm of rainfall between 1 June and 10 September, against the normal 766.5 mm, according to the IMD. The southwest monsoon is critical to India’s water security and agricultural economy, accounting for around 70% of the country’s annual rainfall.

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Central India is expected to remain one of the more active rainfall zones. East and west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during 12-14 September, while Chhattisgarh may see similar conditions through 15 September. Rainfall is expected to become more scattered thereafter. Vidarbha could also witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, during 11-12 September.

In northwest India, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall during 12-14 September and again on 17 September. Himachal Pradesh may see similar rainfall through 17 September, while Uttarakhand is expected to receive showers during 15-17 September. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand during 12-14 September and Jammu and Kashmir during 15-16 September.

Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and east Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall through 17 September. West Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh may see showers during 12-17 September, while east Rajasthan is likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall during 14-16 September.

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In east India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim throughout 12-17 September. Gangetic West Bengal is likely to receive widespread showers during 12-13 September, while Odisha is expected to see such rainfall on 12 September.

Northeast India will also remain wet. Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during 12-17 September, while Assam and Meghalaya may see widespread showers during 12 and 15-17 September. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during 12-15 September.

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In west India, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall throughout 12-17 September. Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat are also expected to experience periods of widespread rainfall during the week.