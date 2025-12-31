India is moving to formalize rules for Wi-Fi offloading, including the use of the 6GHz band for the purpose, to ensure seamless mobile connectivity, according to documents seen by Mint.
Centre is finalizing rules for Wi-Fi offloading to ensure seamless connectivity
SummaryWi-Fi offloading allows mobile phones to redirect their data traffic from cellular networks to nearby Wi-Fi networks when available.
