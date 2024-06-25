WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange released from jail after striking plea deal with US in espionage case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been released from a London prison after striking a plea deal with the US Justice Department in nearly 14-year-old espionage case that centered around the publication of a number of classified defense documents and exposing government secrets.

Later this week, Julian Assange is expected to appear in a US federal court in the Mariana Islands on Wednesday and plead guilty to unlawfully obtaining classified national defense information, allowing him to walk free, ending the legal battle, the Justice Department in its filing in court.

After his plea deal with the US, Julian Assange was taken from Belmarsh prison, where he had spent five years, to London's Stansted airport. The 52-year-old Australian was later seen boarding a flight and flying to an unnamed destination. After his release, Julian Assange will be free to fly back to his native Australia.

BREAKING: Julian Assange boards plane after being released from prison pic.twitter.com/WOkmT4w5GY — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 25, 2024

What did WikiLeaks say? In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), WikiLeaks said Julian Assange departed the UK after release from jail and boarded a plane, not revealing where he took the flight to. WikiLeaks said it was grateful for “all who stood by us, fought for us, and remained utterly committed in the fight for his freedom.”