Wikipedia under Centre’s scrutiny for complaints of biased and inaccurate information

The Centre issued a notice to Wikipedia over complaints of biased information, questioning its status as an intermediary instead of a publisher in addressing such content.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Wikipedia under Centre's scrutiny for complaints of biased and inaccurate information
Wikipedia under Centre’s scrutiny for complaints of biased and inaccurate information

The Indian government has raised concerns with Wikipedia over alleged bias and inaccuracies in its content, questioning whether the platform should be viewed as a publisher rather than an intermediary, PTI reported quoting sources on Tuesday.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Reliance Industries share price are down by -0.65%, Nifty down by -0.31%

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in its communication, cited numerous complaints, noting that editorial control on Wikipedia appears to be in the hands of a small group. This could potentially challenge the platform's claim of being a neutral, volunteer-based resource, according to officials, as per the report.

Justice Navin Chawla, who presided over the case, did not hold back. “I will impose contempt… It is not a question of Defendant No 1 [Wikipedia] not being an entity in India," he stated, adding that Wikipedia’s presence in India could be jeopardized if it continued to avoid court orders. “We will close your business transactions here. We will ask the government to block Wikipedia… You’ve made this argument before. If you don’t want to comply with Indian regulations, then don’t operate in India.”

Also Read | Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Ecos India Mobility share price are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.3%

Wikipedia, which promotes itself as a free online encyclopedia, allows users to create and edit pages on a wide range of topics. However, it is currently facing legal challenges in India over alleged defamatory and inaccurate content on its platform, as per the report.

Also Read | iOS 18.2 beta 2 with ChatGPT integration, Genmoji and more released

The case centers on edits to ANI’s Wikipedia page, which the agency claims were defamatory, describing ANI as a “propaganda tool” for the current government. In response, ANI filed a defamation suit and sought court intervention to compel Wikipedia to disclose the identities of three individuals linked to these edits.

ANI escalated the matter by filing a contempt application, asserting that Wikipedia ignored a prior court directive to share the requested user details.

In defence, Wikipedia requested additional time, arguing that its lack of a physical office in India complicated compliance. However, Justice Chawla rejected this argument, emphasizing that Wikipedia must respond promptly. He warned that if the platform continued to ignore the court’s order, contempt proceedings would follow.

Keep checking for more updates.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWikipedia under Centre’s scrutiny for complaints of biased and inaccurate information

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    151.45
    01:45 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.5 (3.06%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.60
    01:45 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -0.45 (-0.16%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    256.85
    01:45 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.1 (1.62%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    848.80
    01:45 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    18.95 (2.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,320.10
    01:38 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    43.4 (3.4%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,325.55
    01:31 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.9 (0.45%)
    More from 52 Week High

    PB Fintech share price

    1,610.15
    01:38 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -102.6 (-5.99%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,126.00
    01:38 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -234.1 (-5.37%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,702.35
    01:38 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -94.4 (-5.25%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,558.80
    01:38 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -71.9 (-4.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    160.45
    01:38 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    13.05 (8.85%)

    HFCL share price

    125.70
    01:38 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    6.35 (5.32%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,232.95
    01:39 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    206 (5.12%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    682.00
    01:38 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    28.45 (4.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.