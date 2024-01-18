Wild elephant strays into Odisha's Baripada town

The Forest department in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has initiated a rescue operation as wild elephant strayed into Mayurbhanj district of Baripada town. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the elephant was seen running behind pedestrians on the street of the town.

Earlier on 16 January, a 67-year-old man died and two others were injured after a wild elephant attacked them in Odisha’s Balasore district, police had said as reported by PTI. As per the police, the tusker trampled to death Debendra Giri at Khunta village in Rabania area. A case was registered and the body was sent for autopsy. "Reports of a person's death due to a wild tusker attack under Jaleswar forest division have come to our notice. A detailed inquiry is being conducted," said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Balasore, Kushwant Singh as reported by PTI. The same elephant also reportedly attacked two women at Kuchbania Prasad Sola village under Jaleswar forest division.

In Assam, in order to mitigate human-elephant conflict (HEC) and avoid instances of human casualties, signboards giving warning of elephant movements were set up in the areas adjoining the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries for the first time. Aaranyak, an Assam-based biodiversity conservation group, has put up 12 signboards at strategic locations in the Udalguri, Tamulpur, and Baksa districts. Such signboards on the roads alert people about possible presence of wild elephants moving around in the area.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

