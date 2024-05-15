Wildfire Prompts Partial Evacuation of Canada’s Oil-Sands Capital
(Bloomberg) -- Portions of Fort McMurray, Alberta, are being evacuated as a wildfire approaches the city, the unofficial capital of Canada’s oil-sands industry that almost burned to the ground during a historic blaze eight years ago.