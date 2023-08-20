Wildfire spreads on Spain's Tenerife island, forces thousands to flee homes

Wildfire spreads on Spain's Tenerife island, forces thousands to flee homes1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 01:49 PM IST
Wildfire on Spanish island of Tenerife spreads, forcing thousands to evacuate; hot, dry, and windy weather hampers containment efforts.
A wildfire on the Spanish island of Tenerife that has forced thousands of people to flee their homes was spreading and remained out of control late on Saturday, with hot, dry and windy weather hampering efforts to contain the blaze.
