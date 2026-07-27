Wildfires in Spain and France Stabilize But New Heat Wave Looms

(Bloomberg) -- Wildfires in France and Spain that forced the evacuation of more than 300,000 people have stabilized, but extreme heat is forecast to return in the coming days.

There were no major changes overnight in the fire in the Gironde region on France’s southwest Atlantic coast, according to the regional government. That blaze had threatened the city of Bordeaux at the weekend. In Spain, authorities reported no significant overnight flare-ups or progression in the huge fires to the south and west of Madrid.

Advertisement

“Yesterday we saw a positive trend, although it’s true that the situation remains very, very complex,” Spain’s Environmental Minister Sara Aagesen said in an interview with RNE.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the wildfires in Spain and France? ⌵ The wildfires in Spain and France were primarily fueled by extreme heat, prolonged drought, and denser-than-usual vegetation due to an unseasonably rainy winter, intensified by climate change. 2 Why were over 300,000 people evacuated due to wildfires in Spain and France? ⌵ More than 300,000 people were evacuated to ensure their safety as wildfires spread rapidly, threatening urban areas and creating hazardous conditions for residents. 3 How are firefighters combating the wildfires in France and Spain? ⌵ Firefighters in France and Spain are battling the wildfires with a substantial deployment of personnel, firefighting aircraft, and assistance from military units and international teams. 4 Should people near wildfire zones take specific precautions? ⌵ Yes, people near wildfire zones should follow evacuation orders, stay informed about fire updates, and ensure they have a plan for a quick and safe exit if needed. 5 What are the long-term impacts of climate change on wildfires in Europe? ⌵ Climate change is expected to increase the frequency and intensity of wildfires in Europe by creating more extreme weather conditions, leading to droughts and enabling fires to spread more rapidly.

Spain and France have been at the epicenter of Europe’s wildfire season, which started early this year and accelerated in recent weeks as successive heat waves baked vegetation, making it easier for flames to spread rapidly.

Climate change is intensifying periods of extreme heat in Europe, the fastest-warming continent. Record-breaking heat and drought have fueled the worst start ever to the global wildfire season, with climate scientists warning that a developing El Niño could bring even harsher conditions later this summer.

The fires around Madrid have burned through about 77,000 hectares (190,000 acres). The blaze in the province of Ávila, just outside of the capital, accounts for 50,000 hectares, making it the largest recorded wildfire in Spanish history, according to Aagesen.

Advertisement

Around 60,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in recent days, while another 30,000 have been ordered to shelter in place, partly to keep roads clear for firefighters and soldiers. Another major Spanish fire is burning some 50 kilometers north of the coastal city of Valencia.

In France, more than 200,000 people have been evacuated from the Gironde as uncontrolled and erratic wildfires spread through region around Bordeaux. While the area of the blaze was largely stable on Monday morning, the situation remains fragile, David Annotel, who represents the national firefighters association, said on Franceinfo radio.

Wildfire risks will stay high this week across Spain and France as the summer’s fourth heat wave takes hold.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to around 40C (104F) in central and southern Spain by Tuesday, with highs of 37C in southwest France on Wednesday. Amber heat alerts are in place for a number of Spanish regions.

Advertisement

--With assistance from William Horobin.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.