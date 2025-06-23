Wildlife Institute of India warns of withholding salaries of employees who skipped Yoga Day event, then withdraws

Wildlife Institute of India (WII) had reportedly warned of withholding this month's salary of employees, who did not attend the International Yoga Day event on Monday, June 21, without prior information, sources on Monday said.

WII Director Virendra Tiwari, however, told PTI that “no such action is proposed,” and that the administration had sent a routine e-mail to the staff.

All the employees – including permanent and contractual staff — absent from the event had been asked to give written explanations to their reporting manager. Reportedly, the finance officer has been asked to "withhold the release of June 2025 salary" until the attendance record, tour details or valid written explanations are received and verified, reported PTI.

What did WII's internal mail say? The Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII), in an internal email, had raised concerns over the “poor attendance” at the June 21 International Yoga Day event, despite multiple reminders and communications issued by both the institute and the Environment Ministry.

“Please note that while the WII ensures the timely disbursement of monthly salaries/emoluments to over 600 employees (including researchers), about 75 individuals participated in this important national event,” PTI reported, citing the email sent to all employees on Monday.

"All those who were absent on the International Yoga Day without prior intimation are required to submit a written explanation for their absence,” the mail stated.

Later, in another e-mail sent around 1:55 pm, the administration informed the staff that the communication was withdrawn.

‘Was a bit too much’ One employee from WII told PTI that the administration had not made it mandatory for everyone to attend the Yoga Day event. This was the first time that a communication about employees having to submit written explanations was given, which left everyone "shocked".

"This was a bit too much," the employee said, confirming receiving the other e-mail withdrawing the earlier communication.