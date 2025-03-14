Wildlife smuggler arrested: 3.7 kg Pangolin scales, 1 deer antler seized by Darjeeling forest officials

Pangolin scales and a deer antler, to be smuggled into Nepal, have been seized from an accused by Darjeeling forest officials today. He will be brought before the court tomorrow (March 15).

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated14 Mar 2025, 01:21 PM IST
Forest Dept officials in Darjeeling have arrested a person for illegal possession of pangolin scales and a deer antler.(Forest Department / ANI via X (Twitter))

Forest department officials in Darjeeling have caught and arrested one person for illegal possession of 3.7 kg of Pangolin scales and one deer antler weighing 400 grams, according to a report by ANI. The items were to be smuggled into Nepal, it added.

Items Were Headed to Nepal, Accused Arrested

As per the report, a team headed by Ranger Deepak Rasaily of the Sukna range under the Darjeeling wildlife division, conducted an operation at Samarnagar and seized 3.7 kg of Pangolin scales (Schedule 1) and 1 deer antler from the residence of one Sajon Sarkar alias Babu.

The illegal items have been seized and the accused has been arrested, it added. The report cited sources saying that the scales and antler were to be taken to Nepal and investigation into the same is ongoing.

The accused Babu, will be produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of the Siliguri Court tomorrow (March 15), for judicial custody. Courts are on holiday today (March 14) for Holi 2025.

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)

 

First Published:14 Mar 2025, 01:21 PM IST
