Will AI Help or Hurt Workers? At SXSW, The Answer Depends on Who You Ask
While executives at IBM and other firms tried to soothe fears about AI entering the workplace, some keynote speakers told audiences to be wary.
(Bloomberg) -- At the screenings of Ryan Gosling’s new movie The Fall Guy and Sydney Sweeney’s Immaculate — headlining events of the first week of this year’s South by Southwest conference — a reel of speakers touting the merits of AI including Peter Deng, head of ChatGPT at OpenAI, was loudly booed by audiences.