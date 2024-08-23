’Will always stand with...’: PM Modi offers hug and handshake to Zelenskyy; mourns Ukraine’s fallen children | 10 points

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv pledged "above and beyond" humanitarian support to Ukraine.

"Whatever help is required from a humanitarian standpoint, India will always stand with you and will go above and beyond to support you," PM Modi said.

Their meeting commenced with a visit to a memorial honoring the hundreds of Ukrainian children who have lost their lives during the conflict that has spanned over two years.