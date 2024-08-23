’Will always stand with...’: PM Modi offers hug and handshake to Zelenskyy; mourns Ukraine’s fallen children | 10 points

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv pledged "above and beyond" humanitarian support to Ukraine.
"Whatever help is required from a humanitarian standpoint, India will always stand with you and will go above and beyond to support you," PM Modi said.
Their meeting commenced with a visit to a memorial honoring the hundreds of Ukrainian children who have lost their lives during the conflict that has spanned over two years.
Here are top 10 highlights of PM Modi's meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy:
