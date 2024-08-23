PM Modi and Zelenskyy's meeting commenced with a visit to a memorial honoring the hundreds of Ukrainian children who have lost their lives during the conflict that has spanned over two years.

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv pledged "above and beyond" humanitarian support to Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Whatever help is required from a humanitarian standpoint, India will always stand with you and will go above and beyond to support you," PM Modi said.

Their meeting commenced with a visit to a memorial honoring the hundreds of Ukrainian children who have lost their lives during the conflict that has spanned over two years.

Here are top 10 highlights of PM Modi's meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy: India is not neutral on the Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi told the reporters in Ukraine. "We have stayed away from the war with great conviction. This does not mean that we were indifferent."

"We were not neutral from day one, we have taken a side, and we stand firmly for peace."

Narendra Modi also urged Zelenskyy to sit down for talks with Russia to end the war and offered to act as a "friend" to help bring peace as the two leaders met in wartime Kyiv.

"The road to resolution can only be found through dialogue and diplomacy. And we should move in that direction without wasting any time. Both sides should sit together to find a way out of this crisis," Modi said.

"I want to assure you that India is ready to play an active role in any efforts towards peace. If I can play any role in this personally, I will do that I want to assure you as a friend," he said.

At the exhibit commemorating children who have died in the war, Modi said, “I realised that the first casualty of war is in fact innocent children. And that is truly heartbreaking." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India handed over BHISHM Cube of medical assistance to Ukraine. The BHISHM Cube is a revolutionary mobile hospital designed for disaster management. Watch:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said PM Modi's visit to Ukraine was 'very friendly' and 'historic'. He said he planned to discuss a summit on peace in Ukraine with the Indian PM and called for strengthened trade and military cooperation with India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called PM Narendra Modi's first trip to Ukraine a “landmark visit" and said that the Indian PM has sought Ukraine President's assessment both of ground situation and diplomatic scenario. “Zelenskyy spoke on both issues," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}