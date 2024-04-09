Will Arvind Kejriwal be granted bail in excise policy case? Hearing in Delhi HC today
Delhi High Court will pronounce the order on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea at 2:30 pm. Arvind Kejriwal continues to run the Delhi government from Tihar jail where he is lodged.
The Delhi High Court (HC) will be delivering its verdict today on a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, challenging his arrest. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will pronounce the order on Arvind Kejriwal's plea at 2:30 pm. Arvind Kejriwal continues to run the Delhi government from Tihar jail where he is lodged.