‘Will be cheering’: Anand Mahindra reacts to Sreejesh’s post ahead of men’s hockey semi-finals match at Paris Olympics

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who regularly compliments talent, was full of praise for the Indian hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh after India secured victory against Britain in the quarter-final match on Sunday.

Anand Mahindra called the hockey player his ‘Monday Motivation’ a day after the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist beat Great Britain in a tense shoot-out at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir. India defied the odds, playing with one man down for nearly three quarters of the game to emerge victorious on August 4. The team is now just one win away from another medal at the Summer Olympics.

In a social media post on X, the Mahindra Group Chairman stated, “Thank you @16Sreejesh for reminding us that: In sport, battle or business, Defending your ‘home’ is an essential element for victory. You are my #MondayMotivation [sic].”

Thank you @16Sreejesh for reminding us that:



In sport, battle or business, Defending your ‘home’ is an essential element for victory.



You are my #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/52zwaYS8ny — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 5, 2024

Reacting to this post, the goalkeeper from Kerala and former captain of the Indian national team commented, “Thanks for the kind words @anandmahindra sir [sic]."

Ahead of the Men's Semifinal hockey match against Germany scheduled for today at 10:30 pm (IST), Anand Mahindra responded, "Will be cheering for you today. Good luck.”

Also Read | JioFinance app debuts in Paris: Offers seamless payments at Eiffel Tower

Will be cheering for you today.



Good luck.



🇮🇳 https://t.co/Fzqt2e2d9H — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2024

Netizens were quick to react to this post, as one user commented, “Shreejesh, 1.6 Bn hopes are in you: play well. Don’t worry for result [sic].”

Another user remarked, “Our biggest medal hope is from the Hockey team and Neeraj Chopra.”

A third user stated, “We want a medal this time! And, we are aiming for the GOLD! [sic]”

India is eyeing gold, but a semi-final win today will ensure at least a silver medal for the country.