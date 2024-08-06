‘Will be cheering’: Anand Mahindra reacts to Sreejesh’s post ahead of men’s hockey semi-finals match at Paris Olympics

Anand Mahindra said he will cheer for PR Sreejesh in today's historic men's hockey semi-final match against Germany. India will face Germany without key defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published6 Aug 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was full of praise for the Indian hockey team goalkeeper Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh after the team won its August 4 match and entered the Paris Olympics semi-finals.
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was full of praise for the Indian hockey team goalkeeper Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh after the team won its August 4 match and entered the Paris Olympics semi-finals.(PTI)

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who regularly compliments talent, was full of praise for the Indian hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh after India secured victory against Britain in the quarter-final match on Sunday. 

Anand Mahindra called the hockey player his ‘Monday Motivation’ a day after the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist beat Great Britain in a tense shoot-out at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir. India defied the odds, playing with one man down for nearly three quarters of the game to emerge victorious on August 4. The team is now just one win away from another medal at the Summer Olympics.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 11

In a social media post on X, the Mahindra Group Chairman stated, “Thank you @16Sreejesh for reminding us that: In sport, battle or business, Defending your ‘home’ is an essential element for victory. You are my #MondayMotivation [sic].”

Also Read | Paris Olympics: Abhinav Bindra, Viren Rasquinha express support for Lakshya Sen

Reacting to this post, the goalkeeper from Kerala and former captain of the Indian national team commented, “Thanks for the kind words @anandmahindra sir [sic]."

Ahead of the Men's Semifinal hockey match against Germany scheduled for today at 10:30 pm (IST), Anand Mahindra responded, "Will be cheering for you today. Good luck.”

Also Read | JioFinance app debuts in Paris: Offers seamless payments at Eiffel Tower

Netizens were quick to react to this post, as one user commented, “Shreejesh, 1.6 Bn hopes are in you: play well. Don’t worry for result [sic].” 

Another user remarked, “Our biggest medal hope is from the Hockey team and Neeraj Chopra.” 

A third user stated, “We want a medal this time! And, we are aiming for the GOLD! [sic]”

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena — When and where to watch

India is eyeing gold, but a semi-final win today will ensure at least a silver medal for the country. 

India last won a hockey medal in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. The team plays Germany without its key defender and first rusher, Amit Rohidas. His contentious red card in the game against Great Britain will keep him out of the field, meaning India’s options from penalty corners will be challenging in his absence.  

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 04:09 PM IST
HomeNews‘Will be cheering’: Anand Mahindra reacts to Sreejesh’s post ahead of men’s hockey semi-finals match at Paris Olympics

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue