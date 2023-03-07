Will be in close contact with Karnataka regarding manufacturing project: Foxconn2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 01:19 PM IST
- Foxconn had also signed a ‘Letter of Intent’ with the government of Karnataka, expressing intent to establish a manufacturing facility in over 300 acre land parcel at an industrial area near Doddaballapura within a period of five years.
Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) on Monday said it will be in "close contact" with the Karnataka government to take forward and ensure the "successful grounding" of its manufacturing project near Bengaluru.
