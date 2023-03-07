Will be in close contact with Karnataka regarding manufacturing project: Foxconn

Thanking the Chief Minister and his government for making his visit to Bengaluru a "big success", he said, "Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and senior officials made a presentation on three key pillars essential for making "Project Elephant" a grand success. It was great to note the infrastructure readiness timelines, Government of Karnataka's support for skilling and talent acquisition and the availability of social infrastructure around the region where the plot is earmarked for the project."