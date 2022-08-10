Will Bihar developments have impact on other states? Prashant Kishor says…

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor said Nitish Kumar was not comfortable with JD(U)’s alliance with the BJP. He said the recent developments in Bihar would hardly have an impact in other states
Day after Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), election strategist Prashant Kishor said the impact of the political developments in Bihar will remain limited to the state at present. Prashant Kishor said the recent developments in Bihar will unlikely have an impact on the national level in the short run.
Prashant Kishor, once considered a close confidant of Nitish Kumar, said that the Bihar chief minister was not comfortable with his party’s alliance with the saffron party. This is why, Prashant Kishor said, Nitish Kumar moved from one political formation to another.
Prashant Kishor said, “From 2017 to 2022, he was with the BJP. But I never found him comfortable because of many reasons. He may have thought that let us experiment with Mahagatbandhan." On the reports of Nitish Kumar’s prime ministerial ambitions, Prashant Kishor insisted the developments were strictly “Bihar-centric".
Prashant Kishor said Bihar has seen six experiments in government formation since 2012-13 and Nitish Kumar has been a constant as the chief minister.
“Since 2012-13, this is the sixth experiment as far as government formation is concerned. In all these six experiments, Nitish Kumar has remained the Chief Minister. And there has been no change in the situation in Bihar. I hope that the new government will do something good," Prashant Kishor told a news channel.
Earlier, Prashant Kishor told CNN News 18 that it will have to be seen whether the new government performs or not as the RJD and JD(U) have contradicting stances on a number of issues, including corruption.
Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar chief minister on Wednesday for the eighth time in a ceremony at Raj Bhawan, the day after he broke his alliance with the BJP and created one with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD. Tejashwi Yadav was administered the oath of office as deputy chief minister.
