Will coalition politics derail the government's disinvestment plans?
Summary
- The new government that is expected to be formed with the help of coalition partners may well have to walk a fine line when it comes to divesting government holdings in public sector enterprises.
NEW DELHI : Privatization may take the backseat in the coming coalition government as a reduced majority forces the pro-reform Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to work alongside allies with different priorities, officials and experts said.