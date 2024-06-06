Low-hanging fruits

According to Bank of Baroda's chief economist Madan Sabnavis, though, divestments may not be as hard as feared. “In my opinion, the fact that there are coalition partners may not be a significant challenge when going ahead with disinvestment, as they have a record of being pro-reforms," he said. However, he noted that disinvestments will get more challenging, as the low-hanging fruits have been already sold, and any further programme will have to weigh the pros and cons involved as some large PSUs serve a larger purpose for society as a whole, like oil marketing companies that control fuel prices.