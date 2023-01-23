Will contest J-K assembly polls with 'full might', says AAP1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 11:58 PM IST
The decision was taken by the party at a meeting here chaired by AAP’s national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak who is also the party's poll strategist
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said it will contest Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls with "full might and political power" whenever they are held. The decision was taken by the party at a meeting here chaired by AAP’s national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak who is also the party's poll strategist.
