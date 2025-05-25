Will Delhi, Noida see rains, storms tonight? Here's what the IMD forecast says

Delhi: Following the overnight downpour, that led to power disruption in multiple parts of the capital, Delhi is likely to see more spells of rains and thundershowers. The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds for Delhi, and partly cloudy skies in Noida for Monday, May 26.

In the wee hours of Sunday, the thunderstorm accompanied with heavy rains disrupted flight operations, uprooting trees and electricity poles, and caused waterlogging in several areas of Delhi.

IMD thunderstorm forecast for Delhi For Delhi, the weather observatory predicted strong winds on Sunday, with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, and also issued a yellow alert for the capital and its nearby areas.

“There is a possibility of rain in Delhi today...Western disturbance is still centred around its place. There are cyclonic circulations centred on Western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The situation is conducive for thunderstorm activity,” IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava was quoted as saying by ANI.

New Delhi, India - May 25, 2025: Water logging on Vikas Marg , ITO after heavy rain in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, May 25, 2025. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

On Monday, May 26, Delhi skies are likely to remain partly cloudy, with very light to light rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds temporarily reaching to 50 kmph, stated the IMD.

IMD forecast for Noida As per AccuWeather, no more rains, storms are likely in Noida tonight.

On Monday (May 26) skies in Noida are likely to remain partly cloudy, stated the IMD. A similar weather trend is expected to continue till May 28, with light rains predicted for Thursday, May 29.

Trees uprooted, electric poles damaged Following the storm in Delhi on Sunday, discoms said that electric lines and poles were damaged with uprooted trees and broken branches falling on them plunging different localities into darkness.

Early in the day, a portion of the roof at Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, also collapsed owing to the intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, as per multiple videos on social media.

Images and videos captured the dramatic scene as a large portion of the terminal’s canopy gave way, crashing onto the pavement below while torrents of water gushed through the collapsed structure.

Gurugram, India-May 25, 2025: After heavy rains Vehicles stuck in a waterlogged vacant plot in Ashok Vihar Phase 3 Extension, Block-A near GAV public school, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, 25 May 2025.(Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)