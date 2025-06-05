Will DIGIPIN replace PIN codes? India's new digital address system explained- how it works and all you need to know

The Department of Posts has introduced DIGIPIN, a digital addressing system designed to provide accurate location identification. It was developed in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and the National Remote Sensing Centre of ISRO.

What is DIGIPIN? DIGIPIN, or Digital Postal Index Number, is a unique 10-digit code that shows the exact location of a property, unlike PIN codes, which cover large areas. This number is an open-source, interoperable, geo-coded, grid-based digital address system. DIGIPIN system divides India into nearly 4m x 4m grids, assigning each grid a distinct 10-character alphanumeric code derived from its latitude and longitude coordinates.​​

DIGIPIN aligns with the vision of the Department of Posts to provide Address-as-a-Service (AaaS), which is a range of services related to address data management to support users, government entities, and private sector organisations, according to an official release on May 27, 2025.

How to find your DIGIPIN? To acquire a DIGIPIN, users must visit the ‘Know Your DIGIPIN’ portal at https://dac.indiapost.gov.in/mydigipin/home and locate their residence, and create the code.

To accurately determine DIGIPIN, users will require a device with a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) facility to find their exact location as per latitude and longitude. This is converted into a DIGIPIN code.

The Department of Post is developing an application for users to access DIGIPIN. Additionally, the programming code for DIGIPIN will be shared in the public domain for fetching and decoding the DIGIPIN.

How is DIGIPIN different from a PIN code? Unlike a traditional postal code or PIN code, which identifies broader areas, a DIGIPIN points to a specific 4m x 4m location. This ensures accurate geolocation, location, according to the Department of Posts.

Will DIGIPIN replace traditional address? No. According to the Department of Posts, DIGIPIN will not replace traditional addresses; rather, it will provide an extra digital layer of precision without replacing existing postal addresses.

