Will Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Concert and Deepinder Goyal’s ZomatoLive Concert change concert scene in India?

  • A report highlights challenges in India's concert scene, citing infrastructural issues and cultural attitudes. Upcoming events like Diljit Dosanjh's tour and Dua Lipa's concert may signal a change.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published26 Oct 2024, 04:53 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert will happen on October 26th and 27th in Delhi.
As Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-luminati Concert happens in Delhi today and a ZomatoLive concert featuring pop singer Dua Lipa is scheduled for later this year, a report explores the concert scene in India.

"The Indian concert scene is morbid,” a report from Hindustan Times said, citing an event organiser from Delhi. Several stakeholders, such as performers, audiences, and organisers, have voiced the same opinion, it added.

However, we might see a change by this end as to mega concerts scheduled to take place. Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour will happen on Saturday, October 26. 35,000 fans are expected to attend the concert in JLN stadium in Delhi.

The concert will be a test for Deepinder Goyal’s ZomatoLive concert that features Dua Lipaon November 30, 2024, in Mumbai.

Problems with concerts in India

There are many reasons why concerts don’t work in India, including infrastructural issues and lack of culture.

"The biggest issue is the culture. People want jugaad in everything and access for free. That mindset means there is no respect for the artiste or the event. Everything is about showing off and being there,” the report said quoting Sarthak, a DJ and promoter.

 

"The organisers and promoters often oversell. They conceptualise the tour and concert and then try to fit that vision into whatever available venue they get. That leads to issues like overcrowding or lack of proper fire exits etc. In the west, the venue and everything else is decided before the tour planning begins. That needs to change," added an event organiser from Delhi.

However, Zomato's CEO warned people asking for free tickets.

"I've been getting a lot of messages for free passes to the concert. Interestingly, all these requests are from people who can very well pay for these tickets. At my end, I am leaving all such messages on seen," Goyal wrote on X.

 

Refusing free tickets and opting for big locations by organisers will be beneficial for such big events, it added.

However, other factors play an important role in such concerts, such as time spent at the venue, travelling from the venue to home, and traffic congestion.

“Music fans are willing to put up with the odd inconvenience,” the report said quoting Avinash, the head of Diljit's Delhi concert.

"The organisers just need to give us the basic facilities. The experience is killed if you don't even have proper washrooms, exit lines, or some support. That is all that we ask for,” he added.

First Published:26 Oct 2024, 04:53 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWill Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Concert and Deepinder Goyal’s ZomatoLive Concert change concert scene in India?

