Will Donald Trump deport Elon Musk over Tax Bill feud? ‘We’ll have to take a look,’ US President says

The bitter feud between President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk escalated on Tuesday (July 1) as Trump suggested he could consider deporting the South African-born Tesla CEO. The clash comes as Musk intensifies his campaign against a Republican tax and spending bill that he warns will damage American industry.

Trump: “We’ll have to take a look” Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump was asked whether he would move to deport Musk.

“I don’t know,” Trump replied, and continued, “We’ll have to take a look.”

His remarks followed a series of statements on social media and in public appearances that accused Musk of hypocrisy and threatened to cut off government spending in sectors where Musk’s companies play major roles.

Musk calls Tax Bill “political suicide” Elon Musk reignited the dispute, posting a barrage of criticism of the tax legislation on X. He claimed the bill, which speeds up the expiration of consumer tax credits for electric vehicles, would undermine American jobs and innovation.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame,” Musk wrote.

He warned lawmakers they could face electoral consequences: “They will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

Threat to start a new party Musk went further, vowing to launch a new political movement if the legislation is signed into law.

“If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day,” he declared. “Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

Trump hits back over subsidies Trump dismissed Musk’s criticism as self-serving and accused him of relying on taxpayer money.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

He also mocked Musk’s support for electric vehicle mandates.

“He’s very upset. You know, he can lose a lot more than that, I’ll tell you right now,” Trump told reporters. “Elon can lose a lot more than that.”

DOGE threat and spending cuts Trump suggested that the Department of Government Efficiency—known as DOGE—which Musk once led, could be revived to target industries that benefit Musk’s companies.

“No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE,” Trump wrote online. “Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”

Later, he added: “DOGE could be the monster that turns around and eats Elon.”

Responding to Trump’s remark that the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, should scrutinise the subsidies Tesla has received, Elon Musk fired back: “I’m literally saying—CUT ALL of it. Right now.”

From ally to adversary The war of words marks a dramatic reversal in the relationship between Trump and Musk. Musk, who supported Trump in the 2024 election and briefly led DOGE, left the administration in May before launching his critique of Republican policy.

Musk previously denied that his opposition to the tax bill is driven by concerns over subsidies for Tesla and SpaceX.