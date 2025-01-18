Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk recently hosted a delegation of Indian business leaders at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas in the United States.

The delegation included Prashant Ruia, Director at Essar Capital, Jay Kotak, Co-Head at Kotak811, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO of OYO, Kalyan Raman, CEO at Flipkart, Aryaman Birla, Director at Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited, Nilesh Ved, Chairman at Apparel Group, and author Amish Tripathi among several others.

According to a viral social media post, author Amish Tripathi had invited Elon Musk to visit Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, being held at Prayagraj in Urrar Pradesh.

In a post on social media platform X, Tripathi wrote: "An invigorating hour spent with none other than @elonmusk, in an exclusive event organised by @manojladwa."

"We discussed a range of topics from spirituality, consciousness, interplanetary travel, monetary policy, and engineering amongst others. And an invitation to the Maha Kumbh Mela! Hope he can make it!!"

Along with the post, Tripathi also shared a photo with Musk and the Indian delegation.

Will Musk attend Maha Kumbh Mela 2025? Amish Tripathi’s post quickly got viral on the social media, sparking curiosity and garnering several reactions.

The post got around 25,000 views and comments – “What a moment for the Indian tech startup ecosystem!” and “Need more diversity....:)”.

Visit to SpaceX's Starbase The Indian delegation’s visit on Friday included a tour of Starbase and a chance to witness the successful launch and booster catch of SpaceX's Starship Flight 7.

The gathering provided an opportunity for Indian entrepreneurs to engage directly with Musk and tour the company's cutting-edge space exploration facilities.

During the event, the SpaceX CEO emphasised the potential for deeper collaboration between the United States and India, particularly in areas such as technology and space.

"Things are trending positive. I'm certainly in favour of lowering trade barriers to increase commerce between the US and India," Musk said.