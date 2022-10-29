Will Elon Musk block $100 million payout to Twitter employees?

Even though “the bird is freed" with Elon Musk steering the Twitter boat, the employees are apprehensive about their future in the company and afraid if the Tesla CEO would be delivering on his promise to pay compensation. The Twitter employees are due approximately $100 million in payouts. According to a report, as part of Elon Musk’s deal with Twitter and the company’s compensation programme, the Tesla CEO agreed to pay the employees in cash. The Twitter employees are now afraid that Elon Musk may lay them off before making the payouts, DealBook has learned.

