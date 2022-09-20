Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said on Tuesday that they would hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Central Mumbai even if they don’t get permission
Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said on Tuesday that they would hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Central Mumbai even if they don’t get permission. Notably, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction and the rival faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have sought permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.
A delegation of Sena leaders led by former Mumbai mayor Milind Vaidya met civic body officials to inquire about the status of their application seeking permission to hold the rally.
Milind Vaidya said, “Whether we get permission or not, Balasaheb's Thackeray's Shiv Sena workers will gather at Shivaji Park for the rally. The administration must either give us permission or refuse it. We are very firm on our decision [to hold the rally at Shivaji Park].
The former Mumbai mayor also said that the Shiv Sena workers, led by Uddhav Thackeray, would gather at Shivaji Park to hold the rally even “if we don't get an answer."
The Shiv Sena has been holding its Dussehra rally at the venue since its inception. The BMC has not taken any decision on the issue so far.
If one of the factions is not given permission to hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, as an alternative, both the factions have also applied for permission to hold the rally at the MMRDA ground at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
Last week, the Eknath Shinde faction was got the nod for holding a rally at BKC.
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena should get permission to hold the rally at Shivaji Park, and it should take recourse to law if the permission does not come through.
“If BKC ground has been made available for the Shinde faction, then the Uddhav Thackeray-led group should be allowed to hold a rally at Shivaji Park. Let the state hear the views of these two sides (at their respective rallies)," said Ajit Pawar.
