OPEN APP
Home / News / Will Maharashtra do away with face masks? Health Ministers Tope answers
Listen to this article

Covid in Maharashtra: As the new Covid cases decline in Maharashtra, calls for more relaxations and softening of face mask rule are growing. However, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said though the curve of the third wave almost flattened, the decision regarding the face mask rule will be taken carefully. 

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 893 cases and eight fatalities due to the infection. The peak of the third wave had seen 48,000 cases per day in the state. Now the number of fresh cases is not even 10% as compared with the peak.  

When asked about further relaxation of Covid norms, including doing away with the face mask rule, Tope said, "Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is constantly saying that we cannot assume that pandemic is over. So the decision on mask liberty will be taken after careful consideration". 

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government stressed the need to continue to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and frequently sanitising hands. 

Delhi on Saturday said no penalty will be imposed on people travelling together in private vehicles if found without masks. The relaxation will not be applicable for people travelling together in cabs and taxis which are public transport vehicles. Occupants of government vehicles will be exempted from the rule.

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout