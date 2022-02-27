Will Maharashtra do away with face masks? Health Ministers Tope answers

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Covid in Maharashtra: As the new Covid cases decline in Maharashtra, calls for more relaxations and softening of face mask rule are growing. However, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said though the curve of the third wave almost flattened, the decision regarding the face mask rule will be taken carefully. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 893 cases and eight fatalities due to the infection. The peak of the third wave had seen 48,000 cases per day in the state. Now the number of fresh cases is not even 10% as compared with the peak.

When asked about further relaxation of Covid norms, including doing away with the face mask rule, Tope said, "Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is constantly saying that we cannot assume that pandemic is over. So the decision on mask liberty will be taken after careful consideration". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government stressed the need to continue to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and frequently sanitising hands.

Delhi on Saturday said no penalty will be imposed on people travelling together in private vehicles if found without masks. The relaxation will not be applicable for people travelling together in cabs and taxis which are public transport vehicles. Occupants of government vehicles will be exempted from the rule.

