AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who is behind bars and currently serving a sentence in Tihar Jail, addressed a letter to the people of his assembly constituency Patparganj in east Delhi.

The former deputy chief minister, in an address that surfaced on Friday, April 5, drew a comparison of his plight with that of the atrocities committed by the Britishers against freedom fighters.



Sisodia, who was arrested under corruption charges in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, also expressed hope that he will be out of jail soon. This note appears in the wake of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and ahead of Sisodia's bail hearing, scheduled to take place in a Delhi court on Saturday, April 6.

Draws comparison with BJP

Comparing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre with the British Raj, he said that Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, who spent many years in jail, were his inspiration. The AAP leader proclaimed in his note, "Will meet you soon outside. The British rulers had also arrogance of power and they sent people to jail in false cases," reported PTI.

In the letter to the people of his assembly constituency, the former Education Minister of Delhi said, “Struggle for good education and schools is underway like people (who) fought for freedom of the country."

Also read: Manish Sisodia allowed to meet ailing wife for 6 hours tomorrow

He further emphasised his commitment to education and stated, “Education revolution Zindabad. Love you all," as per the PTI report.

What was there in the note for wife?

He also expressed gratitude to the people for taking care of his wife. The note penned in Hindi further states, “My love for you has increased after being in jail. You took great care of my wife. Seema gets emotional while talking about all of you. All of you should take care of yourselves...," PTI reported.

On February 26 last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Manish Sisodia, who is being probed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the CBI for his alleged involvement in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case.

Expressing his love for the people of his constituency, the AAP leader said that has increased while being incarcerated and proclaimed that they were “his strength."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!