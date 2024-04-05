‘Will meet you soon outside,’ says jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a letter ahead of bail plea hearing tomorrow
AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who is currently in Tihar Jail, addressed a letter to the people of his assembly constituency, ahead of his bail plea hearing tomorrow.
AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who is behind bars and currently serving a sentence in Tihar Jail, addressed a letter to the people of his assembly constituency Patparganj in east Delhi.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message