Will Microsoft drop out of the metaverse? All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:03 PM IST
- Recently, Microsoft revealed in its blog post that the company is shutting its VR facility for good. AltspaceVR, the VR platform of Microsoft will cease to exist from March 12, 2023, as per the company.
With the new year, the season of massive layoffs has continued from last year. Amidst the uncertainty several tech giants like Google, Amazon and Microsoft have fired many employees. With Facebook becoming Meta and expanding its Metaverse, various other companies as well tried to make big in the metaverse. Microsoft was one of them. Now, Microsoft seems to drop hints regarding dropping out plans to expand its metaverse.
