Will Microsoft drop out of the metaverse? All you need to know

With the new year, the season of massive layoffs has continued from last year. Amidst the uncertainty several tech giants like Google, Amazon and Microsoft have fired many employees. With Facebook becoming Meta and expanding its Metaverse, various other companies as well tried to make big in the metaverse. Microsoft was one of them. Now, Microsoft seems to drop hints regarding dropping out plans to expand its metaverse.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}