The stunning aurora borealis, caused by solar flares, is expected to be visible again on Sunday night across much of the United States as the geomagnetic storm continues, according to a report by The New York Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mike Bettwy, the operations chief of the Space Weather Prediction Center, said, “There’s a chance that what’s coming at us later today could be quite comparable to what we saw Friday into Friday night," as quoted by NYT.

Also Read: Northern Lights visible in India? Aurora borealis may glitter tonight in this state "The darker the sky is, the higher the chances that you’ll see it," Bettwy further added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Northern lights spotted in Kerala? Netizens react to hilarious post on social media The report further added that the forecast of rain in the central US could make it difficult to see the northern lights. However, Tony Fracasso, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center, stated that the clearest skies are expected in much of the West, as well as from Ohio to the Mid-Atlantic region, and possibly in North Dakota and Minnesota, it said.

Also Read: Northern Lights: Why do we get auroras on Earth after eruptions occur on Sun? NASA says THIS As per the latest tweet by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center, “A G3 warning is in effect until 6 UTC on Monday." It added that G4 conditions are no longer available. Speaking of Aurora viewing during this time, it added that, it will be potentially be viewable at the middle and higher latitudes.

Friday saw the first "extreme" geomagnetic storm since the "Halloween Storms" of October 2003 that had caused blackouts in Sweden and damaged power infrastructure in South Africa. Excitement over the phenomenon and otherworldly photos of pink, green and purple night skies popped up across the world, from Mont Saint-Michel on the French coast to Australia's island state of Tasmania. Then on late Saturday evening, pictures again trickled onto social media as people in the United States reported sightings, though not as strong as Friday night's. The aurora borealis was also visible for the first time in Indian skies. The Indian Astronomical Observatory, for the first time, captured the aurora borealis on camera in Ladakh's Hanle above Mount Saraswati. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

