’Will not sit back’: China’s BIG warning to Donald Trump after US imposes 125% tariffs

With US President Donald Trump said he was raising levies on China to 125 percent, Beijing on Thursday warned that American tariffs go "against the whole world", reported AFP.

Speaking to reporters, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, as AFP quoted, "The US tariffs seriously damage the rules-based multilateral trading system, and seriously impact the stability of the global economic order."

Lin added, "This is a blatant act that goes against the will of the world and goes against the whole world."

China not interested in fight: The Chinese foreign ministry said in reply to questions about the US tariffs on Thursday said that they are not interested in a fight but will not fear if the United States continues its tariff threats.

"The U.S. cause doesn't win the support of the people and will end in failure," Lin Jian said at a regular press conference, as quoyted by Reuters.

China will not sit back and let the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese people be deprived, Lin said.

Earlier in the day, China's commerce ministry said that China is open to dialogue with the US, however, this must be on the basis of mutual respect and equality.

On being asked if whether the world's two largest economies have started tariff negotiations, China's commerce ministry spokesperson He Yongqian told a regular press briefing, "Pressure, threats and blackmail are not the right way to deal with China."

"China will follow through to the end if the U.S. insists on its own way," He said.

China reaches out to other nations: Now, China reaching out to other nations in an attempt to form a united front to compel Washington to retreat.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump backed off his tariffs on most nations for 90 days and said countries were lining up to negotiate more favourable conditions.

China has retaliated with tariffs on US goods of 84 per cent, which took effect Thursday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily briefing on Thursday said, "A just cause receives support from many. The US cannot win the support of the people and will end in failure.”

SO far, China has focused on Europe, with a phone call between Premier Li Qiang and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“China is willing to work with the EU to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of China and the EU, strengthen communication and exchanges, and deepen China-EU trade, investment and industrial cooperation,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Australia on Thursday declined China's proposal to work together to counter US tariffs.

Referring to the Chinese ambassador's proposal for countries to "join hands" on trade, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles told Sky News, "We are not going to be holding hands with China in respect of any contest that is going on in the world."

"We are not doing that. What we are doing is pursuing Australia's national interests and diversifying our trade around the world."