Rohini Acharya, the daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad who had previously donated a kidney to her father, accused the ruling government at the Centre of causing distress to her ailing septuagenarian father. Rohini Acharya, who currently resides in Singapore, expressed her frustration on Twitter regarding Prasad's interrogation by the CBI in Delhi regarding the land-for-jobs case that occurred during his time as the railway minister.

She also warned that she “won't spare anyone" if anything happens to her father, Lalu Yadav.

In a tweet, Rohini Acharya said, “My father is being constantly harassed. If anything happens to him, I won't spare anyone. It's not right to trouble my father like this. All of this will be remembered. Time is powerful, it has great strength. This will have to be remembered."

“These people are harassing papa. If the harassment leads to any problem, we will rock the seat of power in Delhi. Patience is running out," tweeted Rohini Acharya, upon learning that the agency, which had on Monday questioned her mother Rabri Devi at the latter’s Patna residence, was now at elder sister Misa Bharti's Delhi house.

Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore last year and returned to India a month ago. In view of the high risk of infections, the mass leader has chosen to stay away from his home state and convalesce at the residence of Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

Meanwhile, the investigation agency on Tuesday questioned former railway minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad for nearly two hours in the land-for-jobs scam case before heading for a recess, officials said.

