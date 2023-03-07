‘Will not spare anyone’: Lalu Yadav's daughter warns Centre as CBI grills leader in land-for-jobs scam1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 04:59 PM IST
- Rohini Acharya warned that she 'won't spare anyone' if anything happens to her father, Lalu Yadav
Rohini Acharya, the daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad who had previously donated a kidney to her father, accused the ruling government at the Centre of causing distress to her ailing septuagenarian father. Rohini Acharya, who currently resides in Singapore, expressed her frustration on Twitter regarding Prasad's interrogation by the CBI in Delhi regarding the land-for-jobs case that occurred during his time as the railway minister.
